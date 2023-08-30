LED neon lights industry size is expected to register 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the rise in artistic and decorative applications.

Selbyville, Delaware , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LED Neon Lights Market is expected to cross USD 2.4 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the LED neon lights industry growth is driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions across the globe. As the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly lighting alternatives becomes more crucial, LED neon lights have emerged as a viable option. Compared to traditional lighting sources, LED neon lights consume significantly less power, resulting in reduced energy consumption and lower carbon footprints. The growing awareness about the importance of energy conservation and environmental sustainability is expected to drive the product demand in both residential and commercial sectors.

Visual appeal of PVC LED neon to influence product adoption

In terms of type segmentation, the market is divided into PVC, silicone, and others. The PVC LED neon lights market segment is predicted to witness substantial growth through 2032. PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is widely used as a primary material in the manufacturing of LED neon lights due to its excellent flexibility, durability, and resistance to harsh weather conditions. These lights are not only visually appealing but also cost-effective, making them a preferred choice for various applications such as outdoor signage, architectural lighting, and decorative purposes. The increasing demand for eye-catching advertising displays and architectural lighting installations is pushing the growth of the PVC segment.

Growing household application for personalizing living spaces

Based on application, the industry is bifurcated into commercial and household. The LED neon lights market share from the household segment will gain momentum from 2023 to 2032, due to their ability to create an ambiance, add a touch of elegance, and transform living spaces. From accent lighting in living rooms and bedrooms to enhancing outdoor landscapes, LED neon lights offer a wide array of possibilities for homeowners to express their creativity and personalize their living spaces. The rising disposable income, coupled with changing consumer preferences for aesthetic home decor, is driving the demand for LED neon lights in the household application segment.

Rapid urbanization in North America LED Neon Lights Market growth

As per the report, North America is projected to dominate the LED neon lights industry by 2032, owing to strong infrastructure development, widespread urbanization, and high disposable incomes. The shifting preference for energy-efficient lighting solutions in the region, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, is fueling the adoption of LED neon lights in both residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, the growing trend of smart homes and the increasing number of architectural lighting projects will augment the regional industry size in the coming years.

Some of the leading players in the global LED neon lights market are Best Buy Neon Signs, Signify Holding, INCISEON, GE Lighting, and Elemental LED Inc. With the convergence of energy efficiency, technological innovation, and evolving consumer preferences, the LED Neon Lights industry is witnessing a transformative phase. These contenders are focusing on product diversification, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain a competitive edge in this thriving industry.

