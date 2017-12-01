Ledcor Group of Companies Makes the List of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures of 2017

Breaking News
Dec. 01, 2017

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ledcor Group of Companies is proud to once again be recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures following its inclusion on the same list in 2011 and 2014.

The award program, which is in its 14th year, annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having a culture that has helped enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

We’re thrilled to see Ledcor as a winner of the 2017 Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures program. They are now a three-time recipient, having received the award in 2011 and 2014,” said Marty Parker, President & CEO of Waterstone Human Capital, and the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired awards program. 

“They continue to not only maintain significant growth and business results, but also a strong pool of top talent who are engaged and committed to the organization. A North-American wide business, with a distinct family-feel, Ledcor is a fantastic example of a values-driven company that puts culture as a top priority. A community champion, this past year, Ledcor celebrated a 10-year fundraising milestone by investing more than $24 million (CAD), together with their employees, to more than 150 charities across North America. We couldn’t be happier to have them included again in 2017.”

“We are honoured to be selected again for this award. We continue to define and celebrate what it means to have a career at Ledcor,” said Jeannette McAffer, Ledcor’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources.  “We use the term ‘True Blue’ as a way to communicate and reinforce our culture that is rooted in our commitment around family, community, safety, and teamwork – all of which are the pillars of our success. Thanks to all of our outstanding employees who embrace and bring alive the ‘True Blue’ spirit.”      

The award was created by executive search firm Waterstone Human Capital to distinguish great workplaces where culture impacts performance. The winning organizations are selected by a panel of experts based on six measurement criteria, including vision and leadership; recruitment and hiring for fit; cultural alignment and measurement; retention, rewards and recognition; organizational performance; and corporate social responsibility.

About Ledcor
The Ledcor Group of Companies is one of North America’s most diversified construction companies, serving the building, oil & gas, infrastructure, mining, power, and telecommunications sectors. Ledcor also owns operations in property investment, forestry, aviation, and marine transportation services. Ledcor employs over 6,000 people across 20 offices, and numerous construction sites. Since 1947 we have been growing with our clients and partners: Forward. Together. Find out how at www.ledcor.com.

For more information, please contact:
Danica Gallaher
Ledcor Media Relations
604-681-7500
[email protected]

 

