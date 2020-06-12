Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast June 18, 2020

Breaking News
DAVENPORT, Iowa, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information, and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before market open that day with preliminary results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later. Several analysts have been invited to ask questions on the call. Questions from other participants may be submitted by participating in the webcast. The call also may be monitored on a listen-only conference line by dialing (toll free) 800-309-1256 and entering a conference pass code of 956520 at least five minutes before the scheduled start. Participants on the listen-only line will not have the opportunity to ask questions.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following its recent acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee’s newspapers have average daily circulation of more than 1.2 million, and reach more than 44 million digital unique visitors. Lee’s markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

