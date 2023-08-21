From Lee Wetherington Homes, the Solstice model in Star Farms at Lakewood Ranch is a shining example of modern ranch-style architecture. The two Aurora wins are the latest in what has been a banner year for Lee Wetherington Homes’ Solstice, earning four top awards during the 2023 Parade of Homes, and a Gold Award for “Best Master Bath” at the Kitchen & Bath Design Awards.

Sarasota, Florida, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Luxury homebuilder Lee Wetherington Homes and model merchandising company Builders Design are proud to announce they won the prestigious Golden Aurora Award, presented by the Southeast Building Conference during its 45th annual gala on Friday, July 21 in Orlando. The Golden Aurora represents the best-in-show award for the firms’ exceptional collaboration on the Solstice model home at Star Farms in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

“Of all the model homes I have built in my 32-year career, I am most proud of the team effort that went into creating this masterpiece,” said David Hunihan, Lee Wetherington Homes CEO. “The home came together so well with so many gems and memory points that unfold as you walk through it. The Solstice really is something special.”

The Solstice – Lee Wetherington Homes’ latest custom creation – earned the pinnacle achievement in residential, commercial and remodeling design from a pool of nearly 400 entries across 14 states. The Solstice at Star Farms offers a forward-thinking take on modern ranch-style architecture, featuring 3,500 square feet of living area with a spectacular primary suite showcasing a spa-like bathroom and sweeping closet, two large private guest suites, ensuite bathrooms, pool bath, den and bourbon room. Nearly 900 square feet of covered outdoor living and dining space, and a three-car garage complete the premier amenities within the Solstice’s dynamic design.

This design venture has also earned the esteemed Grand Aurora Award for Best Custom Home. Blending dark metals and organic elements, the Solstice reflects the “hometown” feel of Star Farms – a new development located on property that has operated as a ranch for more than 100 years, featuring hardwood preserves and the Lakewood Ranch lifestyle that has been recognized as the most desirable planned community in the country.

“In today’s crazy world of construction, the innovations in design, materials, and technique are paramount to drawing the discerning buyer further than just the front stoop,” said Steve Nelson, Lee Wetherington Homes’ Director of Architecture. “The Solstice was part of a multi-home attempt to step forward of the line and present what can be accomplished rather than what is perceived as the market norm. Here at Lee Wetherington Homes, we are not looking at our models as the end-all be-all, but merely as a beginning showcase of possibilities.”

Established in 1979, the Aurora Awards are presented annually to outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers, interior merchandisers, and other housing-related professionals. The Awards are affiliated with the Florida Home Builders Association and the Southeast Building Conference, one of two regional trade shows recognized by and affiliated with the Association of Home Builders. The two Aurora wins are the latest in what has been a banner year for Lee Wetherington Homes’ Solstice, earning four top awards during the 2023 Parade of Homes, and a Gold Award for “Best Master Bath” at the Kitchen & Bath Design Awards.

“Being part of the Solstice Model team was a great privilege and a true collaboration,” said Tracy Eisnaugle, Design and Creative Director at Lee Wetherington Homes. “From concept to merchandising, the Solstice evolved into a beautiful representation of our desire to create brilliant designs.”

About Lee Wetherington Homes

Lee Wetherington Homes designs and builds high-quality single-family homes and custom homes in the most prestigious and sought-after communities of Sarasota and Manatee counties. The mission at Lee Wetherington Homes is to provide customers with the best experience in homebuilding, delivering exceptional home designs, features, and value in a caring and professional manner throughout the entire construction process. www.LWHomes.com.

