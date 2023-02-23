Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTC-QB: LEEEF), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, today announced that Micah Anderson, CEO and Kevin Wilson, CFO, will present live at the KSCA Cannabis Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 23rd, 2023.

DATE: February 23rd, 2023

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/40jf1R4

Available for 1×1 meetings: February 28th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

The Company recently rebranded from Icanic Brands Company Inc. to LEEF Brands Inc.

Recently announced an Exclusive Sales Agreement with Buddies Brands in California

Recently announced Acquisition of Retail Dispensary in Palm Desert, California

About Leef Brands Inc. (formerly, Icanic Brands Company Inc.)

Leef Brands Inc. is a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. LEEF is owned and managed by some of the best legacy operators in the industry and is one of California’s largest and most sophisticated cannabis companies. Our platform consists of an integrated supply chain, state of the art manufacturing, industry leading brands, and a robust white labeling service offering that powers some of the largest brands in California. Our vision is simple and is centered around providing the end consumer with best-in-class products.

Leef Brands, Inc. is based in California, the largest cannabis market in the world. The Company’s mission is to build a great cannabis company with great people and great results. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.LEEFBrands.com.

LEEF BRANDS COMPANY INC.

Per: “Micah Anderson”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information about LEEF Brands, please contact the Company at:

Email: ir@leefca.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com