Lefamulin Demonstrates Anti-Inflammatory Activity in Pre-Clinical Study

-In pre-clinical model, lefamulin shows anti-inflammatory activity comparable to dexamethasone

-Nabriva awarded grant funding from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency to further characterize the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of Lefamulin

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced today the results of a pre-clinical study demonstrating potent anti-inflammatory activity of lefamulin. In a mouse model of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) induced lung neutrophilia, lefamulin showed anti-inflammatory properties similar to dexamethasone, a corticosteroid commonly used for its anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. Lefamulin, the company’s novel pleuromutilin antibiotic, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the brand name XENLETA® for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults. XENLETA is the first IV and oral antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action approved by the FDA in nearly two decades. The study was accepted as a pre-print manuscript in bioRxiv.

The research findings reflect the first study investigating the anti-inflammatory activity of lefamulin. In the mouse model of LPS induced lung neutrophilia, pretreatment with lefamulin at doses of 35, 70, and 140 mg/kg administered subcutaneously (SC) 30 minutes before intranasal LPS administration challenge was associated with almost complete reduction in total cell and neutrophil recruitment to the lungs at 4 hours post challenge compared with the vehicle control group (no treatment). Importantly, lefamulin demonstrated reductions in total cell and neutrophil counts that were similar to those observed with dexamethasone at all lefamulin doses tested.

Nabriva has also been awarded grant funding from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) as part of their “Emergency Call for COVID-19” research. This funding will support additional in vitro and animal experiments designed to investigate and further characterize the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of lefamulin, as well as our proprietary library of pleuromutilin compounds.

“The anti-inflammatory effect lefamulin demonstrated in this study is very encouraging,” said Jennifer Schranz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Nabriva. “Inflammation complicates several pulmonary diseases including pneumonia and contributes substantially to morbidity and mortality in patients. We are excited to partner with the FFG to further investigate the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of lefamulin and its potential application to inflammatory pulmonary diseases.”

Complete findings of the study titled “Anti-inflammatory Activity of Lefamulin in a Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Lung Neutrophilia Model” is available online at: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.23.168393v1.full.pdf . Additional details about the FFG and the emergency call for COVID-19 research can be found at https://www.ffg.at/en/news/corona-call .

About XENLETA

XENLETA® (lefamulin) is a first-in-class semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for administration in humans discovered and developed by the Nabriva Therapeutics team. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of bacterial protein, which is required for bacteria to grow. XENLETA’s binding occurs with high affinity, high specificity and at molecular sites that are different than other antibiotic classes. Efficacy of XENLETA was demonstrated in two multicenter, multinational, double-blind, double-dummy, non-inferiority trials assessing a total of 1,289 patients with CABP. In these trials, XENLETA was compared with moxifloxacin and in one trial, moxifloxacin with and without linezolid. Patients who received XENLETA had similar rates of efficacy as those taking moxifloxacin alone or moxifloxacin plus linezolid. The most common adverse reactions associated with XENLETA include diarrhea, nausea, reactions at the injection site, elevated liver enzymes, and vomiting.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). XENLETA was discovered in Nabriva Therapeutics laboratories in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit www.nabriva.com .

About the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG)

The Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) is the national funding agency for industrial research and development in Austria. The purpose of the FFG is to promote research, technology, development and innovation for the benefit of Austria. All FFG activities aim to strengthen Austria as a research and innovation center on the global market and thus help to ensure the long-term availability of high-quality jobs and maintain the prosperity of one of the world’s wealthiest countries. For more information, please visit https://www.ffg.at/en .

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

XENLETA is a pleuromutilin antibacterial indicated for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) caused by the following susceptible microorganisms: Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible isolates), Haemophilus influenzae, Legionella pneumophila, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Chlamydophila pneumoniae.

USAGE

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of XENLETA and other antibacterial drugs, XENLETA should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XENLETA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to XENLETA or pleuromutilins.

XENLETA tablets are contraindicated for use with CYP3A4 substrates that prolong the QT interval.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

XENLETA has the potential to prolong the QT interval. Avoid XENLETA in patients with known QT prolongation, ventricular arrhythmias, and patients receiving drugs that may prolong the QT interval.

Based on animal studies, XENLETA may cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to the fetus and to use effective contraception.

Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with nearly all systemic antibacterial agents, including XENLETA, with severity ranging from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) for (a) XENLETA Injection are administration site reactions, hepatic enzyme elevation, nausea, hypokalemia, insomnia, and headache and (b) XENLETA Tablets are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and hepatic enzyme elevation.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

In patients with severe hepatic impairment, reduce the dosage of XENLETA Injection to 150 mg infused over 60 minutes every 24 hours. XENLETA Tablets are not recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment due to insufficient information to provide dosing recommendations.

Avoid XENLETA Injection and Tablets with concomitant strong or moderate CYP3A or P-gp inducers. Monitor for reduced efficacy of XENLETA.

Avoid XENLETA Tablets with strong CYP3A or P-gp inhibitors.

Monitor for adverse reactions of sensitive CYP3A substrates administered with XENLETA Tablets.

XENLETA has not been studied in pregnant women. Verify pregnancy status in females prior to initiating XENLETA and advise females to use contraception during treatment and for 2 days after the final dose. Lactating women should pump and discard milk for the duration of treatment with XENLETA and for 2 days after the final dose.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, or administration during pregnancy, contact Nabriva Therapeutics US, Inc. at 1-855-5NABRIVA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch .

Please see Full Prescribing Information for XENLETA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about its ability to successfully launch and commercialize XENLETA for the treatment of CABP, including the availability of and ease of access to XENLETA through major U.S. specialty distributors, marketing exclusivity and patent protection for XENLETA, the development of CONTEPO for cUTI, the clinical utility of XENLETA for CABP and of CONTEPO for cUTI, plans for and timing of the review of regulatory filings for CONTEPO, efforts to bring CONTEPO to market, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of XENLETA for CABP and CONTEPO for cUTI, the development of XENLETA and CONTEPO for additional indications, the development of additional formulations of XENLETA and CONTEPO, plans for making lefamulin available in China, plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates, expectations regarding the ability of customers to satisfy demand for XENLETA with their existing inventory, the sufficiency of Nabriva Therapeutics’ existing cash resources and its expectations regarding anticipated revenues from product sales and how far into the future its existing cash resources will fund its ongoing operations and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to successfully implement its commercialization plans for XENLETA and whether market demand for XENLETA is consistent with its expectations, Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to build and maintain a sales force for XENLETA, the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or studies in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of CONTEPO for the treatment of cUTI, the ability to retain and hire key personnel, the availability of adequate additional financing on acceptable terms or at all and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

