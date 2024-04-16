A left-wing dark money group funded by billionaire George Soros will provide bail and legal support for the anti-Israel activists arrested after blocking major roads and highways nationwide this week, according to an online fundraiser.

The traffic-snarling stunts, which took place in several major cities Monday, were said by protesters to be a response to the United States’ continued support for Israel during its war with Hamas terrorists.

The demonstrations were largely

[Read Full story at source]