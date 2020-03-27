Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Call

BEDFORD, Texas, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, March 30, 2020 before the market open.

Legacy’s management will hold a conference call to review these results on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 10 AM (Central Time). Interested parties can register for the webcast of the conference call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3ej3ez2r, which is also available under the Investors tab at www.legacyhousingcorp.com. For those wishing to dial in, you may call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 6699170 when prompted.

Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and “tiny houses” that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $140,000.

Investor Inquiries:

Neal Suit, (817) 799-4906

[email protected]

or

Media Inquiries:

Casey Mack, (817) 799-4904