Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Call

Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

BEDFORD, Texas, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, March 30, 2020 before the market open.

Legacy’s management will hold a conference call to review these results on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 10 AM (Central Time). Interested parties can register for the webcast of the conference call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3ej3ez2r, which is also available under the Investors tab at www.legacyhousingcorp.com. For those wishing to dial in, you may call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 6699170 when prompted.

Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and “tiny houses” that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities.  We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $140,000.

Investor Inquiries:

Neal Suit, (817) 799-4906
[email protected]

or

Media Inquiries:

Casey Mack, (817) 799-4904

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.