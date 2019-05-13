Breaking News
Home / Top News / Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

BEDFORD, Texas, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.  

Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $38.0 million, compared to $42.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of $4.7 million or 11%.  The first quarter of 2018 included home sales of approximately $8.9 million as a subcontractor operating under a contract with FEMA.  Excluding the FEMA home sales in 2018, there was a net increase in organic net revenue from the first quarter of 2018 to 2019 of $4.2 million, or a 12.4% improvement.
     
  • Our interest income in the first quarter of 2019 was $5.5 million, a 25% increase from the $4.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018.  
     
  • Our consumer loan portfolio outstanding principal balance increased by $1.7 million net in the first quarter of 2019 to $98.9 million, inclusive of the allowance for loan loss and other discounts. Our manufactured home park loan portfolio outstanding principal balance increased by $4.6 million to a total of $62.5 million, an 8% increase from the end of 2018.
     
  • The income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.0 million, compared to approximately $4.0 million in the same period of 2018. This decrease in tax expense was primarily attributable to the one-time recognition of deferred taxes of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 related to the partnership conversion to a corporation.
     
  • Net income was $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $5.4 million for the comparable period in 2018, which equates to a 33% increase in net income. 
     
  • Net income per share for the first quarter of 2019, based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, was $.29 versus $.27 for the comparable quarter in 2018.
     
  • On April 12, 2019, we announced a share buyback program of up to $10 million of outstanding common stock.  On April 17, 2019, the Company purchased 300,000 shares of its common stock at the price of $10.20 per share.

Curtis D. Hodgson, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, “The Company performed well in the first quarter of 2019, especially considering there was a softening in some of our key markets in December of 2018 that continued into January of 2019. Every month in the first quarter was better than the preceding month in terms of the company’s overall performance and demand for our products, and we are optimistic this momentum in our business is providing a runway for the Company’s growth into the second quarter and for the remainder of the year. One area in particular I’d highlight is that we had more than a 78% increase in financed sales to manufactured home parks in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period in 2018.”

This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Management Conference Call- May 14 at 9 AM (Central Time)

Senior management will discuss the results of the first quarter of 2019 in a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM Central Time. To register and participate in the webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jnc5pnkk, which will also be accessible via www.legacyhousingusa.com under the Investors link. In order to dial in, you may call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 2799889 when prompted. Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and “tiny houses” that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities.  We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute.  With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.  Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $95,000.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control.  As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy Housing undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries:

Neal Suit, (817) 799-4906
[email protected]

or

Media Inquiries:

Casey Mack, (817) 799-4904
[email protected]

 
LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    March 31,    December 31, 
    2019   2018
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $   3,098     $   2,599  
Inventories       37,966         42,033  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets       20,666         18,512  
Total current assets       61,730         63,144  
Property, plant and equipment, net       17,644         17,128  
Consumer loans, net of deferred financing fees and allowance for loan losses       93,772         92,230  
Notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”)       54,207         50,638  
Other assets and non-current inventory       16,322         11,898  
Total assets   $   243,675     $   235,038  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Total current liabilities, excluding debt   $   21,622     $   20,157  
Total long-term debt, including current portion       10,669         17,644  
Other long-term liabilities       7,962         7,957  
Total stockholder’s equity       203,422         189,280  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $   243,675     $   235,038  
                 

 

 
LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
March 31, 
    2019   2018
Net revenue:            
Product sales   $   31,550     $   37,414  
Consumer and MHP loans interest       5,530         4,394  
Other       874         878  
Total net revenue       37,954         42,686  
Operating expenses:            
Cost of product sales       21,885         27,647  
Selling, general administrative expenses       6,491         4,799  
Dealer incentive       210         335  
Income from operations       9,368         9,905  
Other expense       (147 )       (554 )
Income before income tax expense       9,221         9,351  
Income tax expense       (2,008 )       (3,990 )
Net income   $   7,213     $   5,361  
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic       24,516,762         20,000,000  
Diluted       24,571,088         20,000,000  
Net income per share:            
Basic   $   0.29     $   0.27  
Diluted   $   0.29     $   0.27  
             

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.