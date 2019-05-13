Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

BEDFORD, Texas, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $38.0 million, compared to $42.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of $4.7 million or 11%. The first quarter of 2018 included home sales of approximately $8.9 million as a subcontractor operating under a contract with FEMA. Excluding the FEMA home sales in 2018, there was a net increase in organic net revenue from the first quarter of 2018 to 2019 of $4.2 million, or a 12.4% improvement.



Our interest income in the first quarter of 2019 was $5.5 million, a 25% increase from the $4.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018.



Our consumer loan portfolio outstanding principal balance increased by $1.7 million net in the first quarter of 2019 to $98.9 million, inclusive of the allowance for loan loss and other discounts. Our manufactured home park loan portfolio outstanding principal balance increased by $4.6 million to a total of $62.5 million, an 8% increase from the end of 2018.



The income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.0 million, compared to approximately $4.0 million in the same period of 2018. This decrease in tax expense was primarily attributable to the one-time recognition of deferred taxes of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 related to the partnership conversion to a corporation.



Net income was $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $5.4 million for the comparable period in 2018, which equates to a 33% increase in net income.



Net income per share for the first quarter of 2019, based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, was $.29 versus $.27 for the comparable quarter in 2018.



On April 12, 2019, we announced a share buyback program of up to $10 million of outstanding common stock. On April 17, 2019, the Company purchased 300,000 shares of its common stock at the price of $10.20 per share.

Curtis D. Hodgson, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, “The Company performed well in the first quarter of 2019, especially considering there was a softening in some of our key markets in December of 2018 that continued into January of 2019. Every month in the first quarter was better than the preceding month in terms of the company’s overall performance and demand for our products, and we are optimistic this momentum in our business is providing a runway for the Company’s growth into the second quarter and for the remainder of the year. One area in particular I’d highlight is that we had more than a 78% increase in financed sales to manufactured home parks in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time period in 2018.”

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and “tiny houses” that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $95,000.

LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,098 $ 2,599 Inventories 37,966 42,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,666 18,512 Total current assets 61,730 63,144 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,644 17,128 Consumer loans, net of deferred financing fees and allowance for loan losses 93,772 92,230 Notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”) 54,207 50,638 Other assets and non-current inventory 16,322 11,898 Total assets $ 243,675 $ 235,038 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Total current liabilities, excluding debt $ 21,622 $ 20,157 Total long-term debt, including current portion 10,669 17,644 Other long-term liabilities 7,962 7,957 Total stockholder’s equity 203,422 189,280 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 243,675 $ 235,038