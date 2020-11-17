Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $43.7 million, which was an increase of $1.8 million and a 4.3% improvement from the net revenue of $41.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Interest income from both the consumer loan and mobile home park loan portfolios in the third quarter of 2020 was $6.4 million, a 13.0% increase from the $5.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2020 was $10.8 million, which was a $2.8 million increase and a 34.5% improvement from the $8.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2019. On a trailing twelve month basis, income from operations has increased by $10.4 million or 31.4%.

Selling, general and administrative expense in the third quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million, a 28.1% decrease of $1.8 million from the $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This was due to a reduction in payroll costs, bad debt expense and loan loss provision, warranty service costs, and consulting and professional expenses.

Total inventory was reduced by $2.3 million or 5.7% to $38.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income in the third quarter of 2020 increased by $2.3 million to $8.4 million or 37.6% compared to $6.1 million in third quarter 2019.

Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding, was $0.35 on 24,214,279 diluted outstanding shares versus $0.25 on 24,338,839 diluted outstanding shares for the comparable quarter in 2019.

Curtis D. Hodgson, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are pleased with the results of the third quarter of 2020, especially in our ability to outperform 2019 earnings results despite the challenges of 2020. Demand for mobile housing remains strong as we look to finishing out the remainder of the year. Over the last twelve months, we have increased tangible book value by $1.42 per share.”

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and “tiny houses” that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30 December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,643 $ 1,724 Inventories 27,852 27,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,175 24,015 Total current assets 55,670 52,967 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,445 21,038 Consumer loans, net of deferred financing fees and allowance for loan losses 103,406 99,048 Notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”) 116,842 81,375 Other assets and non-current inventory 30,017 29,192 Total assets $ 328,380 $ 283,620 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Total current liabilities, excluding debt $ 28,139 $ 23,073 Total long-term debt, including current portion 43,820 30,861 Other long-term liabilities 7,764 7,297 Total stockholder’s equity 248,657 222,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 328,380 $ 283,620