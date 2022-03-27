LegacyFi, A Rewarding Crypto Protocol is Hosting Fair Launch On Pinksale

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

Los Angeles, California, March 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LegacyFi, BSC-based DeFi release protocol aims to provide high profits to its holders by holding the token while smart contracts do the work. 

What is LegacyFi?

LegacyFi is a dual rewards crypto protocol offering auto staking and auto compounding features. The company aims to create an alternative income source for investors with its unique approach. 
Overview

  • It is a reward-based DeFi protocol and BEP20 token that pays its users by cycling back some of the fees.
  • The token offers 400,000% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) and base rewards of 0.23375% every 60 minutes.
  • The company is currently featuring Fair Launch on PinkSale from March 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm UTC until March 28, 2022, at 12:00 pm UTC.

The token offers the following benefits-

Safe & easy- The company offers auto staking on the user’s wallet when they purchase $LegacyFi tokens. In addition, the token promises easy DeFi staking right from the time of its purchase, along with rebase rewards.

Fixed APY: The developers offer a set APY of 400,000% to its holders every 60 minutes, contrary to other DeFi protocols that pay high APY but fluctuate by at least 90% throughout the day.

Passive BUSD Rewards: The protocol provides two types of automated passive rewards through its token. Every holder of the LegacyFi token will get BUSD rewards for simply holding the token funded by the transaction volume (3%).

The LegacyFi protocol combines high yield APY and BUSD rewards, making it an innovator in the DeFi market.

LegacyFi features

AutoStaking: This feature allows the holder the ease of buying, holding, and earning tokens in their wallet and receiving base rewards (0.23375%) every 60 minutes, leading to a fixed APY of 400,000%. It also prevents technical issues due to server or user inability to connect their wallet to the dApp, eliminating exploitation risks. 

LegacyFi Treasury: The company’s treasury plays a vital role in its Autostaking protocol. The treasury wallet is funded with some portion of the transaction tax and offers three prominent functions responsible for the growth and sustainability of LegacyFi-

  • Marketing
  • Buybacks
  • Future development

BUSD Rewards

3 % of the tax is allocated towards BUSD rewards, and holders will receive them automatically in their wallets while holding the tokens.

$LegacyFi token and tokenomics

The BEP20 token acts as a fuel to drive LegacyFi and offers BUSD rewards to the user through their rebase formula and transaction volume. These rewards help fix the 400,000% APY rewards while regulating token stability.

Every buy and sell transaction charges 17% base fees, of which 8% is allocated to treasury fund, 3% towards BUSD rewards, 5% towards liquidity pool, and 1% development. 

LegacyFi’s tokenomics benefits holders that hold the tokens for long periods and penalizes holders selling too quickly. 

Roadmap

LegacyFi is currently featuring its Fair Launch on PinkSale live from March 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm UTC and will end on March 28, 2022, at 12:00 pm UTC. The rewarding DeFi protocol encourages new investors to join the LegacyFi community by featuring steady, continuous rewards.

Join the LegacyFi community

Twitter: https://twitter.com/legacyfinance0/
Telegram: https://t.me/legacyfinance0
Web: http://legacyfi.io/

CONTACT: support@legacyfi.io

