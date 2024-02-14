VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a noteworthy legal triumph, the Law Offices of Adam Rapaport led by Attorney Adam Rapaport, has achieved a victory in a case involving a distinguished real estate franchise, “Keller Williams Realty – Studio City”. The legal proceedings stemmed from a sexual harassment case, where Attorney Rapaport represented the real estate company. However, unexpected challenges arose when Keller Williams Realty – Studio City failed to fulfill its financial obligations, leaving Attorney Rapaport and his team unpaid for their diligent services.

Founder of the Law Offices of Adam Rapaport, P.C., Adam Rapaport demonstrated unwavering determination by initiating an arbitration action against Keller Williams Realty – Studio City for a breach of agreement, specifically, the failure to settle outstanding legal fees and costs amounting to almost $40,000. On January 25, 2024, Adam Rapaport secured an Order Confirming Arbitration Award and Judgment, affirming that the petitioner, Law Offices of Adam Rapaport, is entitled to recover fees and costs from the respondent, the Keller Williams Realty – Studio City real estate company.

Despite Keller Williams Realty – Studio City’s non-participation in the arbitration proceedings, Rapaport and his team persisted, ultimately securing an arbitration award recognizing the validity of the case and the rightful compensation owed. Currently, Rapaport is actively pursuing the enforcement of the awarded compensation through the court judgment.

“Our firm takes pride in the trust and mutual respect we establish with our clients. It’s deeply disappointing to be forced into this situation, especially after the successful legal support we’ve provided,” stated Adam C. Rapaport, the founder of the Law Offices of Adam Rapaport, P.C. “We believe in fair and just compensation for the services rendered to any client, including the real estate company.”

The Keller Williams Realty – Studio City real estate company is part of a national network with independently owned and operated franchises across the country. Notably, independently owned franchises, such as the one involved in this case, pay a royalty fee to the national entity. In Southern California, individuals overseeing multiple franchises, including the real estate branch, play pivotal roles in financial matters, including the retention and payment of attorneys as needed.

This legal dispute underscores the challenges faced by legal professionals representing clients in the real estate industry and emphasizes the importance of fair and transparent business practices. The Law Offices of Adam Rapaport remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that individuals and entities are held accountable for their actions.

