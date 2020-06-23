Breaking News
LEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds GRPN, LOPE, R and WFC Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadlines

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) remind investors of important deadlines approaching in securities class action cases filed against the following companies: Groupon, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GRPN), Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LOPE), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).

If you purchased shares of GRPN, LOPE, R and/or WFC within the Class Periods listed below, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected], or attorney Neil Rothstein via email at [email protected]Shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the Firm.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)
Class Period: 11/04/2019 – 2/18/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 29, 2020
FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/grpn

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)
Class Period: 1/05/2018 – 1/27/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 13, 2020
FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/lope

Ryder System, Inc. (R)
Class Period: 7/23/2015 – 2/13/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 20, 2020
FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/r

Wells Fargo & Compay (WFC)
Class Period: 4/5/2020 – 5/5/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 3, 2020
FOR FURTHER DETAILS ABOUT THIS CASE: https://barjolaw.com/case/wfc

The Firm follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.”  BARJO believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
http://www.barjolaw.com

