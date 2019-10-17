Legal Executive and Philadelphia Area Native Lisa Washington is Named WSFS Bank’s New Chief Legal Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lisa Washington, an experienced legal executive and corporate officer, as well as a long-time resident of Philadelphia, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS). In this newly created role, Ms. Washington will oversee the enterprise-wide legal operations of WSFS and will report to WSFS Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Paul Greenplate.

“WSFS has expanded and grown significantly in recent years, becoming the largest bank headquartered in Greater Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley. Today, our Bank is more complex with a larger franchise and balance sheet,” said Mr. Greenplate. “Lisa will further bolster our legal team, and her expertise and leadership will help us meet the growing needs of our organization.”

Ms. Washington brings more than 25 years of legal experience to this new role with expertise in corporate governance and public company compliance. She joins WSFS Bank from Philadelphia based Atlas Energy Group, LLC, where she served as Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary. During her 13-year tenure with Atlas and its predecessors, Ms. Washington served as a member of the executive management team and was responsible for all legal, corporate governance and compliance matters. Prior to Atlas, she was a corporate associate with Blank Rome LLP in Philadelphia. She began her career as a litigation associate at Fox Rothschild LLP, also in Philadelphia.

Ms. Washington holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, an M.B.A. in Public Policy and Finance from The Wharton School, and an A.B. in Comparative Literature from Princeton University.

As an avid community volunteer, Ms. Washington currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of JEVS Human Services, a not-for-profit social service organization that aims to enhance the employability, independence, and quality of life of individuals through a broad range of programs. She is also a member of the President’s Advisory Council of Princeton University and a member of the board of directors of the Rosenbach Museum and Library in Philadelphia.

