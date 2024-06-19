A New York appeals court on Tuesday kept in place a gag order on former President Trump, who asked the court to lift the ban on his speech after the recent guilty verdict in his unprecedented criminal trial.
Now that the trial has concluded and the former president and presumptive GOP nominee in the 2024 presidential election awaits sentencing next month, a legal expert says the gag order, which Judge Juan Merhcan has refused to lift, is “untethered from any compelling rationale
