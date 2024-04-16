Legal experts said the Biden administration was “on the ropes” in Tuesday’s oral arguments at the Supreme Court in a case questioning whether a Jan. 6 rioter can be charged with a federal “obstruction” crime, which carries implications for former President Trump.
On Tuesday, Jeffrey Green, lawyer for Joseph Fischer – who is one of more than 300 people charged by the Justice Department with “obstruction of an official proceeding” in the Jan. 6, 2021,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Ukraine prime minister calls for more investment in war-torn country during Chicago stop of US visit - April 16, 2024
- Sen Hawley calls on Energy Secretary Granholm to resign in heated exchange over stock trades - April 16, 2024
- China pushing US fentanyl crisis, House panel report reveals - April 16, 2024