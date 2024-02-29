The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted review of former president Trump’s claims of presidential immunity in the election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, which throws into question at least the timeline for a possible trial in an election in which Trump is the likely GOP nominee.
While some legal experts question the likelihood of success in Trump’s arguments, they say that the high court’s review sets back Smith’s timeline to start a trial before an ele
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Woefully silent’ AOC blasted in Times Square billboard warning of ‘Trojan horse’ China threat - February 29, 2024
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to what to look for in a leadership race to succeed McConnell - February 29, 2024
- Legal experts say Jack Smith’s runway to try Trump before 2024 election ‘just got a lot shorter’ - February 29, 2024