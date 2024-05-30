Following the guilty verdict on all counts against former President Trump on Thursday, legal experts say the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will have “reversible problems” when appealed.

The former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty, but 12 jurors found him guilty on all counts.

Sentencing is slated for July 11, four days before th

[Read Full story at source]