Legal experts are weighing in on Donald Trump’s options after attorneys for the former president said he has not been able to secure a $464 million appeal bond he needs following a New York civil fraud judgment against him.
Trump’s lawyers wrote in a Monday court filing that obtaining the nearly half-a-billion appeal was a “practical impossibility under the circumstances presented.”
David Gelman, a criminal defense attorney and a former deputy district attorney, ca
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Legal experts weigh in on Trump’s options after failure to secure $464M appeal bond: ‘uncharted territory’ - March 18, 2024
- Effort to revive Mississippi ballot initiative process is squelched in state Senate - March 18, 2024
- Chinese billionaire pleads guilty to straw donor scheme in New York and Rhode Island - March 18, 2024