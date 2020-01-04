Legal Justice Advocates Reaffirms Its Commitment To Protect Workers, People With Disabilities, And Consumers

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Washington, DC – January 4 2020 – Legal Justice Advocates defends the rights of consumers, disabled persons, and consumers. The firm works tirelessly to fight unequal treatment, abusive debt collection practices, and other matters that require legal intervention.

Legal Justice Advocates is becoming well-known for their unwavering commitment to providing aggressive advocacy and results for clients. The firm provides services to clients in all states and understands the legal nuances associated with both state and federal laws. The firm offers comprehensive legal guidance by providing detailed answers to questions posed by clients.

With over 40 years of combined legal experience, attorneys at Legal Justice Advocates have extensive knowledge of courts nationwide and covers complex cases to ensure proper laws are being followed in the workplace.

Workplace Discrimination Claims Expected to rise in 2020

Unfair employment practices undermine the rights of workers. Legal Justice Advocates makes it easier to initiate legal recourse when faced with discriminatory hiring, promotion, and compensation practices. Federal laws provide clear guidelines on discrimination in the workplace.

Workplace discrimination can trigger many negative psychological effects owing to the limited financial and career opportunities. Fortunately, attorneys at Legal Justice Advocates provide legal assistance to employees grappling with discrimination issues.

Some of the issues handled by the firm include unequal benefits, harassment, unfair recruitment practices, job loss, and missed promotion opportunities.

Disability discrimination

People with disabilities enjoy a wide variety of rights in public spaces, workplaces, and elsewhere. Laws protecting these rights make various parts of the country more accessible to disabled persons.

The law firm defends the rights of clients with different types of impairments, including hearing, mobility, learning, and vision disabilities. Attorneys help ensure compliance by litigating on behalf of disabled persons since no government agency enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The law covers the needs of people with wide-ranging impairments and special conditions. It addresses their needs in public accommodations (commercial entities), such as eateries, recreational centers, lodgings, stores, offices, educational institutions, and other public spaces.

Consumer protection

Debtor harassment is a common issue handled by attorneys at the firm. In many cases, lenders defraud debtors, which is a violation of consumer rights. Debtors can count on lawyers to provide legal advice in matters relating to debt collection, illegal solicitations, and lending fraud.

The law prohibits creditors from employing abusive, manipulative, or unfair debt collection practices. Anyone faced with intimidating collection tactics can turn to Legal Justice Advocates for assistance. The attorneys provide support based on the Fair Credit Billing Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Legal professionals at the firm also pursue protections under the FDCPA regulatory framework. The protections prevent creditors from harassing debtors, making false or deceptive statements, and other unlawful practices. If you have a potential claim then please visit the Legal Justice Advocates website to learn more at: https://www.legaljusticeadvocates.com/

CONTACT: Legal Justice Advocates Phone: 202-290-6671 [email protected]