Richmond, VA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pace-O-Matic, the nation’s industry leader in legally compliant skill games, today said it backs efforts in Virginia to crack down on illegal gaming.

Mike Barley, Chief Public Affairs Officer for Pace-O-Matic (POM), said the proliferation of illegal games in Virginia is a growing problem and causing the commonwealth to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and consumer confidence. POM’s brand of legal skill games in Virginia is QVS.

The state police say they are creating a tip line where people can report illegal gambling related to the lottery, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering. Barley said police also must focus on the illegal gaming machines popping up everywhere.

“We strongly support any effort that will rid Virginia of the plague of illegal gaming that is quickly spreading across the state,” Barley said. “The Virginia State Police are correct in engaging the public to help put an end to this scourge.”

Another necessary way to curb that problem, he added, is for the state Legislature to pass a bill, HB 2295, that advances the regulation and taxation of skill games. In 2020, skill games provided more than $140 million to the state Covid Relief Fund. Since then, without regulation, Barley projects the state has lost over $200 million in skill game tax revenue.

“The state police effort is a positive step forward to end illegal gaming,” said

Barley, “but they need help from lawmakers to make sure consumers are protected and only regulated games are able to operate in the state. This also leads to increased funding for the state.”

The issue of illegal gaming across Virginia has been reported in news outlets in Richmond, Roanoke and Norfolk.

