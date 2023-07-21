LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legal Soft , a leading virtual legal staffing company specializing in scaling and streamlining law firms, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Kenect , the premier texting software for law firms across North America. This collaboration brings together Legal Soft’s team of Legal Industry Practice experts with Kenect’s powerful texting tools to revolutionize client communication and empower law firms to thrive in the digital age.

Legal Soft has earned its reputation as one of the biggest virtual legal staffing companies, providing exceptional services to help law firms nationwide efficiently manage and expand their practices. With their expertise and in-depth knowledge of the legal industry, Legal Soft has been at the forefront of transforming how law firms operate and grow.

Kenect’s elegant texting tools have empowered thousands of law firms across the country to generate online reviews, gather leads, engage in video chat, collect payments, and more – all through a simple, user-friendly platform. The diverse range of products offered by Kenect includes Business Texting, Online Reviews, Web Leads, Payments, Mobile App, Video Chat, Broadcast Messaging, Managed Services, and Social Media Publishing.

With Kenect’s innovative solutions, law firms can now convert their business phone numbers into textable numbers, unlocking limitless potential to engage with clients instantly and effortlessly. The integration of Kenect’s platform with Legal Soft’s expertise will provide law firms with the efficiency and convenience they need to thrive in today’s competitive legal landscape. “Kenect makes us feel more connected with clients every day. We are able to text and get feedback right away. It makes life so much easier!” – Lance D., Voyant Legal

The partnership between Legal Soft and Kenect promises to revolutionize client communication for law firms, creating more meaningful connections and enhancing overall client satisfaction. Together, they aim to eliminate tech headaches and offer instant, engaging conversations with clients, resulting in an improved client experience and increased productivity for law firms.

CEO of Legal Soft, Hamid Kohan , expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Kenect and leverage their cutting-edge texting software to enhance the way law firms interact with their clients. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Legal Soft’s commitment to empowering law firms with the latest technologies and resources. Together, we can provide seamless solutions to amplify communication and foster better relationships between law firms and their clients.”

To learn more about how Legal Soft and Kenect’s partnership can benefit your law firm, visit the demo landing page at: https://smart.kenect.com/legal-soft-2023

