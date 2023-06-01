LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legal Soft , a leading virtual legal staffing company, is thrilled to unveil its comprehensive Benefit Plan for all virtual staff members. With a resolute dedication to providing a nurturing and fulfilling work environment, Legal Soft will invest an impressive $1.3 million to ensure the long-term satisfaction and prosperity of its esteemed workforce.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Hamid Kohan, Legal Soft has consistently prioritized creating a culture that values agents’ well-being and encourages professional growth. This announcement of the Benefit Plan further solidifies Legal Soft’s standing as an employer of choice within the virtual legal staffing industry, setting a new standard for agent benefits.

The Benefit Plan encompasses a diverse range of features designed to empower and support Legal Soft’s virtual legal staff throughout their career journey. The key components of this comprehensive program are as follows:

Paid Time Off: Legal Soft recognizes the importance of work-life balance and offers generous paid time off, enabling agents to recharge and spend quality time with their loved ones. Anniversary Recognition: In celebration of significant milestones reached by agents during their tenure at Legal Soft, the company will acknowledge their unwavering dedication and commitment with special recognition and rewards. Wi-Fi Subsidy: To ensure seamless remote work experiences, Legal Soft will reimburse the costs of high-speed internet connections for all virtual legal staff members, guaranteeing uninterrupted connectivity and optimal productivity. Attendance Bonus: Legal Soft places value on exceptional attendance and punctuality. Virtual legal staff members who consistently demonstrate outstanding attendance records will be eligible for additional bonuses. Health Care Benefits: Understanding the significance of agents’ well-being, Legal Soft offers a comprehensive health care package, encompassing medical, dental, and vision coverage, to ensure that agents and their families receive the care they need. Client Satisfaction Bonus: Legal Soft is committed to excellence and recognizes virtual legal staff members who consistently receive positive feedback and achieve high client satisfaction scores with performance-based bonuses. Education and Personal Growth Workshops: Legal Soft fosters a culture of continuous learning and personal development. The Benefit Plan includes access to educational workshops and growth programs, empowering agents to enhance their professional skills and expand their knowledge. Retirement Plan: Legal Soft proudly introduces a dedicated Retirement Plan as part of the comprehensive program, ensuring that virtual legal staff members can plan for a secure future. This retirement plan underscores Legal Soft’s commitment to the long-term financial well-being of its valued agents.

Hamid Kohan , the esteemed CEO of Legal Soft, expressed his excitement for the Benefit Plan stating, “Our virtual legal staff members are instrumental to Legal Soft’s success, and it is our responsibility to provide them with an exceptional working environment and an array of benefits. This announcement underscores our dedication to their well-being, growth, and long-term fulfillment.”

Legal Soft’s Benefit Plan demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to its virtual legal staff members, further establishing Legal Soft as a market leader in virtual legal staffing while solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice.

For more information about Legal Soft and its Benefit Plan, please visit Legal Soft or contact Paniz Rad at PR@legalsoft.com

About Legal Soft:

Legal Soft is one of the largest virtual legal staffing companies, providing top-quality legal professionals on a remote basis. With its cutting-edge technology and commitment to client satisfaction, Legal Soft has earned a reputation for excellence in the legal industry. The company’s mission is to bridge the gap between legal professionals and law firms by delivering exceptional staffing solutions, ensuring clients have the resources they need to succeed.