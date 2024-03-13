LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legal Soft is thrilled to unveil Practice 360 , a groundbreaking practice management solution poised to redefine the legal and medical landscape operations. As a beacon of innovation in software solutions, Legal Soft has meticulously crafted Practice 360 as a comprehensive suite designed to boost efficiency and foster exponential growth for lawyers and medical professionals nationwide.

Immerse yourself in the future of legal and medical practice with Practice 360 . Our cutting-edge platform offers an all-encompassing approach to managing every component of your practice. From spearheading lead generation and intake processes to managing virtual assistants, and from amplifying your presence on social media to enhancing your email marketing strategies, Practice 360 is engineered to streamline your workflows, amplify your client acquisition efforts, and propel your business to unparalleled heights.

Discover the transformative features of Practice 360 :

1. Centralized Operations: Practice 360 offers a comprehensive suite of tools that centralize all aspects of your business operations, ensuring seamless integration and efficient management.

2. Lead Management and Intake: Easily manage leads and intake processes with our intuitive lead management tools, allowing you to capture and convert prospects effortlessly.

3. Virtual Staff Management: Simplify virtual assistant management with Practice 360’s advanced features, enabling you to delegate tasks, track progress, and optimize productivity seamlessly.

4. SMS Broadcasting/Email Marketing: Elevate your PR efforts with Practice 360’s social media and email marketing capabilities, allowing you to engage with your audience and drive business growth effectively.

5. Streamlined Document Collection: Say goodbye to tedious document collection processes. Practice 360 streamlines document collection, saving you time and resources while ensuring compliance and accuracy.

6. Mobile App: Advanced custom mobile app with Client Referral Solutions, Intake, Document Collection, Retainer Solutions and direct client contact

7. Client Retention: Ensure client satisfaction through regular surveys, addressing concerns promptly, collecting positive reviews, sharing testimonials on social media and your website, and reviewing incentive programs.

“We are beyond excited to roll out Practice 360 to forward-thinking professionals eager to optimize their business operations and catalyze growth,” said Hamid Kohan , CEO of Legal Soft. “Practice 360 is more than a tool; it’s a strategic partner that empowers businesses to maximize client engagement, streamline operations, and unlock their true potential.”

For any questions or media inquiries, please reach out to Paniz Rad at [email protected]

About Legal Soft :

Legal Soft is a trailblazer providing virtual legal staffing solutions for the legal industry. Legal Soft emphasizes innovation and operational efficiency and is dedicated to enhancing legal professionals with state-of-the-art staffing and tools. As a leader in reshaping the legal industry, we are committed to offering the best technology and services to support legal professionals.