LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legal Soft , a leading innovative legal technology solutions provider, is excited to announce the latest addition to its Practice 360 platform : the Print & Mail feature. This groundbreaking enhancement is set to revolutionize the way law firms handle document delivery, offering a streamlined and efficient process.

The Print & Mail feature exemplifies simplicity and effectiveness in legal document handling. Users can easily upload their PDF documents to the Legal Soft platform, where the system takes over the responsibilities of printing, assembling, and mailing through the United States Postal Service (USPS). This comprehensive service includes options like Standard and first-class certified mail, with an optional electronic return receipt for added assurance.

Recognizing the importance of efficiency in legal practices, Legal Soft has incorporated a feature allowing users to save frequently used addresses in the Print & Mail address book. This time-saving enhancement enables lawyers to focus more on their clients’ needs, reducing time spent on repetitive tasks.

Further enhancing its utility, the platform enables sending letters to multiple recipients simultaneously. This feature streamlines mass communications for law firms, ensuring the timely delivery of crucial documents.

As an extra benefit, you can effortlessly monitor your mail status and maintain comprehensive records of expenses and tracking information—all within the integrated dashboard of Practice 360. Additionally, you enjoy seamless access to an archive of all the letters you’ve mailed out, providing convenient retrieval whenever needed.

In a commitment to improving practice efficiency and client service, Legal Soft is offering a special $250 credit to encourage clients to explore and utilize the Print & Mail functionality. This initiative underscores our belief in this feature’s transformative impact on legal practices.

Legal Soft remains dedicated to continually evolving and responding to the needs of legal professionals. Introducing the Print & Mail feature in Practice 360 is one of many steps we are taking to make legal practice management more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly.

For more information about the Print & Mail feature or Practice 360 , please visit our website or contact our support team. For media inquiries, please contact Paniz Rad at [email protected]