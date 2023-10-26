Oakwood, GA, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are pleased that, after a full and fair trial, the jury has rendered a unanimous verdict in favor of Sanderson Farms on all counts. The evidence presented over the last six weeks is clear: Sanderson Farms and the broiler industry did not conspire to produce less chicken. To the contrary, Sanderson Farms built more plants than the rest of the industry combined and grew more than any of its competitors before, during and after the period of Plaintiffs’ alleged supply reduction conspiracy. In a time of industry crisis, during which several major chicken producers went bankrupt, Sanderson Farms made independent business decisions to reduce its losses—as any rational business would. Today’s verdict vindicates Sanderson Farms and shows that the Plaintiffs’ case ignored fundamental truths about Sanderson Farms and the nature of the chicken industry.

