The new offering is designed specifically for solopreneurs, with the goal of demystifying accounting and tax, and for a limited time comes with access to a CPA

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LegalZoom , the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, today announced LZ Books, an online accounting solution developed specifically to empower solopreneurs to effectively manage their books, secure new work, and be prepared for tax time, all with a budget-friendly solution. LZ Books provides a simple, automated accounting offering as well as the ability to send unlimited, custom-branded proposals and invoices, receive payments 24/7 from clients, link bank accounts for automated income and expense categorization, and access month-over-month cash flow trends. Plus, customers utilizing LZ Books will have an easier time come tax season, and those who have an LZ Tax plan can seamlessly transfer their data to an LZ Tax expert to save even more time and maximize their tax outcome.

With the launch of LZ Books, LegalZoom is the only full-ecosystem solution for the diverse needs of the 33.2 million small businesses across the U.S. – from forming their business, guiding them through the maze of licensing and compliance, to protecting their intellectual property, and getting them ready for tax time – all with access to a network of highly-vetted small business CPAs and attorneys.

In the 12 months ending March 31, 2023, over 10% of the more than five million new small businesses in the U.S. were established through LegalZoom. Roughly two thirds of LegalZoom’s recent formation customers are solopreneurs (single member LLCs or sole proprietors) who would benefit from LZ Books. Plus, there are millions of self-employed individuals who have not yet formed and may never form businesses, but require simple accounting help. LZ Books addresses their specific need for accessible, affordable bookkeeping, saving them from deciphering complicated accounting jargon or worrying about a chart of accounts, and allowing them to focus on growing their business. With a commitment to accessibility, customers who sign up receive a 30-day free trial, followed by an opt-in plan of only $9.99 per month – the lowest priced offering on the market. For a limited time, LZ Books also comes with unlimited access to a CPA.

“LZ Books is a significant step forward in our mission to ‘Unleash Entrepreneurship,” said Dan Wernikoff, CEO at LegalZoom. “Our expanded service offerings now provide a one-stop solution, from business formation to financial management, ensuring small business owners can rely on us as their go-to legal and accounting advisor. We are proud to lead the market with this innovative, affordable platform that supports entrepreneurs throughout their business journey.”

LegalZoom recently debuted an all-new experience for customers and now offers a more integrated platform for critical small business services. This enhanced ecosystem houses LZ Books along with recent additions such as LZ eSignature for contracts and proposals, and the ability to set up a virtual mailbox and business address for increased privacy and professionalism with LZ Virtual Mail. To try LZ Books and learn more about LegalZoom’s offerings, please visit LegalZoom.com .

About LegalZoom.com, Inc.:

LegalZoom is the leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal, tax and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. To learn more about LegalZoom, visit www.legalzoom.com .