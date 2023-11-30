MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, today announced that Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in San Francisco, California.

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. PT. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com .

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is the leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal, tax and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. To learn more about LegalZoom, visit www.legalzoom.com .

