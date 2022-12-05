GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) announced that Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference on December 7, 2022. Mr. Wernikoff will also participate in a fireside chat at 10:25 a.m. PT. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com.

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. LegalZoom enables small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact

Cortney Kerans, Head of Communications