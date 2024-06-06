WICHITA, Kan., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legend Senior Living announced today that it has assumed management of four senior living residences in Florida, which increases the number of properties in the company’s portfolio to 59, with 15 of those in the Sunshine State. The assisted living and memory care residences, formerly managed by Harbor Chase, have been renamed The Gables and are located in Tallahassee, Palm Harbor, Gainesville, and Jacksonville.

The four locations are as follows:

The Gables of Jacksonville, 3455 San Pablo Rd. S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

The Gables of Gainesville, 1415 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606

The Gables of Palm Harbor, 2960 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

The Gables of Tallahassee, 100 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303

The addition grows the Legend footprint in Jacksonville to four, Gainesville to two, the Tampa Bay area to four, and adds its first Tallahassee location. The transition to Legend management is effective immediately. Legend is a family-operated senior living provider based in Wichita (KS) with residences in six states.

“Our exciting growth in 2023 continues this year with adding these residences to the portfolio,” stated Matt Buchanan, President, Legend Senior Living. “We’re honored by the opportunity to welcome these residents and associates into the Legend family.”

“The Gables residences offer a distinct charm and comfort in their amenities yet all share a common mission to promote an independent lifestyle, dignity, and purpose,” Buchanan added.

Legend is a nationally recognized, award-winning senior living provider with more than two decades pioneering the industry. Legend residences are certified as Great Places to Work®, have ranked among the Top 25 Best Senior Living communities in the country by Fortune Magazine, and appear on U.S. News & World Report’s Best of Senior Living.

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 59 residences — spanning independent living, assisted living, memory care and personal care — in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

