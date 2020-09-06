Legendary Rock Drummer Simon Wright Joins the Life Pack Organics All Star Team

Simon Wright Simon Wright is an English drummer formally of legendary rock bands AC/DC, DIO, UFO, Rhino Bucket, and Geoff Tate’s Queensrÿche.

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legendary rock drummer Simon Wright has joined forces with Life Pack Organics as a Brand Ambassador for the Los Angeles based company specializing in premium CBD Health & Wellness products. The 57-year-old English drummer best known for his work in mega groups AC/DC, DIO and many others will help educate the music community with utilizing the amazing benefits of Hemp CBD products. Simon will be in great company with fellow all-star team members, Sinbad, Rudy Sarzo, and NFL’s Glyn Milburn, Toi Cook and Chris Hayes.

James LaBrie, President and Co-Founder of Life Pack Organics, “I am overwhelmed in the presence of such Rock & Roll greatness. I listened to Simon create memories with AC/DC and DIO growing up, and now I get to work side by side with one of the most talented drummers in the world. Truly Blessed. With his guidance and ambition, we will create products to help his generation of Rockers”

About Life Pack Organics

Life Pack Organics established in 2017 is a next-level Los Angeles based, Health & Wellness nutraceutical company specializing in science based, organic products infused with Hemp non-THC CBD products for today’s health conscious consumers. Life Pack Organics products can be beneficial in sports recovery, pain relief, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and used in promoting an overall healthy lifestyle. Life Pack Organics is at the forefront of the CBD revolution with our high potency, 100% Vegan, Organic, Hemp CBD products.

