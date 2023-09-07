MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement to replace a competitor’s system with the CasinoTrac™ casino management system, for the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino, in Bayfield, Wisconsin.

Legendary Waters Resort & Casino is located on the northern-most shores of the State of Wisconsin within the boundaries of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Located just three miles north of Bayfield, twenty-three miles north of Ashland, and eighty miles east of The Twin Ports (Duluth/Superior) on Highway 13, Legendary Waters is a beautiful resort and casino on Lake Superior that provides guests with amazing views throughout the entire facility.

“When it came to the need for better streamlining our gaming management system and to best evolve our player development and direct marketing efforts, we found the answer with CasinoTrac. Their mission statement permeates in all aspects and our team members and guests will benefit greatly from their progressive technology and ease of use.” stated Randy Soulier, Interim General Manager, Legendary Waters Resort & Casino.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc., stated, “We are honored that the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior have selected the CasinoTrac management system for the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino.” Hoehne continued, “We are confident CasinoTrac will help grow Legendary Waters’ business through an enhanced loyalty program, less system downtime, the value of our maintenance and support program, and greater efficiency by streamlined processes.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is operational in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

