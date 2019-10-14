Breaking News
Leggett & Platt Announces 3Q 2019 Earnings Call

Carthage, MO, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release third quarter earnings results on Monday, October 28, 2019 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results and annual guidance on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at www.leggett.com. Dial in information: 201-689-8341, no passcode required. The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on October 28 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people’s lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 136-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The company is comprised of 15 business units, 23,000 employee-partners, and 145 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private-label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; g) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and h) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Wendy M. Watson, Director of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Manager of Investor Relations

 

