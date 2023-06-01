Consumers are spending more on fashionable and comfortable leggings as a result of rising disposable income, which is fueling market expansion. Growth in the e-commerce industry is anticipated to drive the global leggings market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global leggings market was valued at US$ 35.2 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 58.9 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2031.

The global market for leggings is primarily driven by rise in disposable income, increase in the usage of cozy apparel for daily activities, and surge in female population. Stretchy fabric is used in the production of leggings, which are appropriate for various physical activities.

Increase in female engagement in sports and expansion of e-commerce are influencing market development. Manufacturers are focusing on new product introduction to keep up with shifting consumer expectations. Companies are also working on developing innovative products utilizing the latest advances in technology in order to take advantage of profitable legging company expansion opportunities. Active leggings for the athletic industry are becoming increasingly popular because of their comfort, practicality, and performance-improving qualities.

Leggings come in different hues, designs, and materials. These are often thought of as clothing for informal occasions. Leggings, formerly exclusive to the gym, are now a common item in numerous women’s wardrobes. Leggings can be worn every day or only for particular types of sports.

Key Findings of Market Report

Global Leggings Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in disposable income and affordability & abundance of clothing in numerous forms and styles are expected to fuel market demand for leggings. Increasing number of buyers are opting for items that improve their quality of life while engaging in regular activities, including commuting, travelling, or working out. This is a key reason behind rise in popularity of leggings that has been observed worldwide. Therefore, increase in buying power is motivating people to spend more on stylish and cozy leggings, which is anticipated to drive leggings industry growth.

Global Leggings Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market from 2023 to 2031. Surge in consumer demand for comfortable, stylish, yet functional clothes, particularly from working women professionals, and rise in acceptance of fitness activities such as yoga are anticipated to drive market development in the region. Increase in the female population is a significant driver of market growth in Asia Pacific. Technological advances and increase in buying power of consumers are anticipated to propel leggings market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Global Leggings Market: Key Players

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Under Armour, Inc.

Burberry Group Plc.

Nike, Inc.

Jockey International, Inc.

Prada

Global Leggings Market: Segmentation

Type

Mid-calf Length Leggings

Stirrup Leggings

Colored Leggings

Pattern Leggings

Others (Knee-length Leggings, Ankle-length Leggings, etc.)

Material

Nylon

Lycra

Cotton

Silk

Others (Leather, Spandex, etc.)

Price

Low

Medium

High

End-user

Women

Men

Kids

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

