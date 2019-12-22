Legionaires founder sexually abused 60 boys, religious order’s report says

Sexual abuse of minors was rife among superiors of the Legionaires of Christ Catholic religious order, with at least 60 boys abused by its founder Father Marcial Maciel, a report by the group showed.
