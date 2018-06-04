Legum & Norman Celebrates 10 Years with Associa

Falls Church, VA, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman, an Associa company, recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary as an Associa company.

The anniversary was commemorated with a branch celebration. Nick Mazzarella, Associa’s regional vice president, presented the team with the prestigious “Continuing Legacy” award.

Legum & Norman provides a full spectrum of HOA and condominium management services throughout Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the DC area. Legum & Norman has built an industry-leading reputation in management services and serves a variety of communities including single-family homes, high rises, condos and townhomes. With local expertise and leadership, Legum & Norman is continuing to help community associations achieve their ultimate vision.

“Legum & Norman is thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “Being a part of the Associa family has given us the ability and resources to provide the best management services to our communities, residents and board members. We would like to thank Associa and Nick for this recognition and we look forward to continuing our legacy for many years.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

LN Award

CONTACT: Ashley S Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]