FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. metro area, recently donated four carloads of pet supplies to the Worcester County Humane Society (WCHS). Over a two-month period, LN collected food, toys, cleaning supplies, beds, blankets, and treats as well as financial donations at their Spring board member training event and three onsite resort community management offices. Ten LN team members collected the donated items and delivered them to needy fur babies at the shelter.

Worcester County Humane Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit/no-kill animal shelter serving Worcester County and surrounding areas. Their mission is to provide food, veterinary care, and unconditional love to all their animals until they find suitable, loving, forever homes. All their pets are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered when old enough. Although vet care is the shelter’s largest expense, it receives no state, county, or federal funds and is 100% dependent on donations. To learn more, donate, or volunteer, visit https://worcestercountyhumanesociety.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Pets play such a large role in our lives, and this was a great way to help so many animals live a safe, healthy life while waiting to find their forever home,” said Legum & Norman Branch President Marc McCoy, AMS®, CMCA®. “The response from our team members and homeowners was terrific, and I am incredibly proud of how they stepped up.”

