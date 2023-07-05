FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., metro area, recently held its 9th annual fundraising golf tournament. The event took place at Westfields Golf Club and raised funds to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

More than 100 LN team members, branch leaders and vendor partners joined 31 sponsors at the event, including lead sponsor, GAM Graphics and Marketing. Following a relaxing day of golf, attendees had the opportunity to network with a wide range of Legum & Norman community managers and branch leaders. In addition to supporting a worthy cause, the participants competed for the opportunity to put their names atop the tournament’s prestigious winner’s plaque.

It was another successful event for Legum & Norman, which is already planning its 10th anniversary Associa Cares fundraiser with the goal of exceeding this year’s donations.

“There are so many people in need throughout the communities we serve, making this a truly worthy cause,” said Legum & Norman Branch President Marc McCoy, AMS®, CMCA®. “We are thankful to all our team members, branch leaders, sponsors, vendor partners and friends for turning out to make this event a phenomenal success. Next year is our 10th anniversary and we look forward to again joining our friends and colleagues for another truly special event.”

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

