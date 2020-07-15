Legum & Norman Hosts Container Gardening Webinar

Ocean City, MD, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, recently partnered with BrightView Landscape Services to host Container Gardening: Planting & Growing, a free gardening webinar for current and prospective clients.

For participants looking for easy, relaxing summer activities or searching for ways to create a garden with minimal space, the webinar discussed methods of container gardening and the ways this planting approach can be great for the mind, body, and curb appeal. Hosted by Bruce Hellerick, formerly “The Garden Guy” on WGAL8 in Lancaster, PA, the webinar covered techniques for seed planting, planter design tutorials, and watering and care tips.

Mr. Hellerick is an experienced horticulturist, holding his Bachelor of Science in horticulture from Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture, and his Master of Public Administration from Penn State University—Harrisburg Middletown. He has served as BrightView’s director of technical services for the past 25 years and has presented at gardening and landscaping conferences and events across the country.

“Legum & Norman was excited to present clients with the opportunity to learn fun gardening techniques from an experienced professional,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “Webinars like these are an extension of our commitment to providing residents with the best management and lifestyle services available.”

CLICK HERE to view the webinar

