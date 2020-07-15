Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Legum & Norman Hosts Container Gardening Webinar

Legum & Norman Hosts Container Gardening Webinar

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Ocean City, MD, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, recently partnered with BrightView Landscape Services to host Container Gardening: Planting & Growing, a free gardening webinar for current and prospective clients. 

For participants looking for easy, relaxing summer activities or searching for ways to create a garden with minimal space, the webinar discussed methods of container gardening and the ways this planting approach can be great for the mind, body, and curb appeal. Hosted by Bruce Hellerick, formerly “The Garden Guy” on WGAL8 in Lancaster, PA, the webinar covered techniques for seed planting, planter design tutorials, and watering and care tips.  

Mr. Hellerick is an experienced horticulturist, holding his Bachelor of Science in horticulture from Delaware Valley College of Science and Agriculture, and his Master of Public Administration from Penn State University—Harrisburg Middletown. He has served as BrightView’s director of technical services for the past 25 years and has presented at gardening and landscaping conferences and events across the country. 

“Legum & Norman was excited to present clients with the opportunity to learn fun gardening techniques from an experienced professional,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “Webinars like these are an extension of our commitment to providing residents with the best management and lifestyle services available.”

CLICK HERE to view the webinar

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.