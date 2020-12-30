Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Legum & Norman Partners with Up to Par to Manage Cove Creek Club

Legum & Norman Partners with Up to Par to Manage Cove Creek Club

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Ocean City, MD, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, announces they are partnering with Up to Par, through their combined management services of ONE SOURCE, to manage the Cove Creek Club. 

Up to Par Management is a leading club and hospitality management company specializing in golf, country club, and hospitality operations. Associa and Up to Par’s ONE SOURCE partnership is a single-source solution for HOA property, food and beverage, and residential club management offerings. Together, Associa and Up to Par Management deliver positive financial results and exceptional experiences to owners and developers, along with homeowners, members, and guests. The Cove Creek Club is a premier waterfront community situated on 334 acres on Maryland’s Kent Island. Residents of the golfing and boating community enjoy the rolling fairways of a private golf course, a deep-water marina, clubhouse, tennis courts, and many other recreational amenities. The diverse community of young families, working professionals, and retirees have direct access to the Chesapeake Bay and is an easy drive from Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. while providing residents a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. 

“Legum & Norman is excited to partner with Up to Par to manage the beautiful Cove Creek Club and deliver outstanding management services to their residents,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “This partnership combines both Legum & Norman’s outstanding spectrum of HOA and property management services and industry leadership with Up to Par’s years of golf course and club management experience to deliver innovative solutions for Cove Creek.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.