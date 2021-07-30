Legum & Norman Promotes John Williams to Vice President

Falls Church, VA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman announces the promotion of John Williams to vice president of its Falls Church branch.

Mr. Williams has more than 15 years of progressive property management experience for a variety of communities specializing in high-rise condominiums, cooperatives, and large-scale properties along with leadership experience overseeing site managers, portfolio managers, employee development, and association operations. Most recently, he served as the on-site manager of a prominent luxury high-rise community in Arlington, Virginia.

Mr. Williams is also an active volunteer with the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (WMCCAI) since 2006. His managed communities have received Association of the Year awards, and Mr. Williams has been previously recognized with the Communicator of the Year Award.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of John to the Legum & Norman executive team. His commitment to customer service excellence and associate development is greatly aligned with our core values and pillars as an organization,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “John’s experience as a proven leader, strong, winning attitude, and personality are assets that will enhance our ability to meet the needs of our clients and employees.”

Mr. Williams has earned his Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]