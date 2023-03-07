Linda Blum, Branch Vice President Legum & Norman

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington D.C. metro area, is pleased to announce the promotion of Linda Blum, CMCA®, AMS®, to branch vice president. In this role, she will work with the company’s branch offices to ensure they have the resources and support necessary to achieve assigned goals and objectives. She will also develop and implement organizational strategies, policies, and practices designed to maximize employee satisfaction, retention, and engagement.

Blum has more than 25 years’ experience in community management, hospitality, and human resources (HR). She joined LN as a property manager in 2010 and most recently served as a senior community association manager, overseeing 11 community associations throughout Maryland. Prior to joining LN, Blum held a number of director-level HR positions with high-profile corporations, including Holiday Inn and Time Warner Cable. She is also a long-time volunteer with the Chesapeake Region and Washington Metropolitan chapters of the Community Associations Institute.

“Linda’s commitment to customer service, teamwork, and community development directly aligns with our core values and pillars,” said Legum and Norman Branch President Marc McCoy. “Her experience as a proven leader, winning attitude, and vibrant personality are all assets that will enhance our ability to more effectively meet the needs of our clients and employees.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

