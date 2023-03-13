FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company, believes that an educated HOA board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free educational seminar focusing on legal, insurance, and reserve study topics to help new and experienced community board members better understand their role as well as their individual duties and responsibilities. The seminar is open to current and prospective clients and will provide them with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex demands facing their communities.

Attendees will learn about navigating homeowners association legislation, insurance coverage and related industry trends, and reserve study requirements. An open forum question and answer session will follow.

What:

Legal, Insurance & Reserve Studies Seminar

Navigating Legal, Insurance, and Reserve Studies!

Who:

Chad Toms, Whiteford Taylor Preston, LLP

Melissa Esham, Deely Insurance Group

Michelle Baldry, Reserve Advisors

When:

Thursday, March 16, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort

9100 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD

To RSVP for this free event, email CShook@legumnorman.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com