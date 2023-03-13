FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company, believes that an educated HOA board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free educational seminar focusing on legal, insurance, and reserve study topics to help new and experienced community board members better understand their role as well as their individual duties and responsibilities. The seminar is open to current and prospective clients and will provide them with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex demands facing their communities.
Attendees will learn about navigating homeowners association legislation, insurance coverage and related industry trends, and reserve study requirements. An open forum question and answer session will follow.
What:
Legal, Insurance & Reserve Studies Seminar
Navigating Legal, Insurance, and Reserve Studies!
Who:
Chad Toms, Whiteford Taylor Preston, LLP
Melissa Esham, Deely Insurance Group
Michelle Baldry, Reserve Advisors
When:
Thursday, March 16, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort
9100 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD
To RSVP for this free event, email CShook@legumnorman.com.
