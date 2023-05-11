Legum & Norman helps feed Metro D.C. area homeless. Legum & Norman teamed up with the Capital Area Food Bank to pack 700 boxes of food that was used to feed area residents who often wonder where their next meal will come from.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C., metro area, recently volunteered with the Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB). LN team members packed 700 boxes of food that were subsequently delivered to homeless shelters and other facilities assisting those in need throughout the Metro D.C. area.

For more than 40 years, the Capital Area Food Bank has led the region’s efforts to provide good, healthy food to people struggling with hunger and food insecurity. Together with more than 450 local partners, the food bank works to solve hunger and its companion problems: chronic under-nutrition, heart disease, and obesity. Each year, the CAFB sources and distributes food for over 30 million meals, helping nearly 400,000 people get access to good nutrition today and brighter futures tomorrow. That’s 10% of the region’s mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, and grandparents. To learn more or to volunteer, please visit https://volunteer.capitalareafoodbank.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to support those communities in which our team members live and work,” said Legum & Norman Branch President Marc McCoy, AMS®, CMCA®. “Every individual, child and family we help moves us one step closer to restoring hope for these folks by eliminating the question of where their next meal will come from.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Legum & Norman helps feed Metro D.C. area homeless.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com