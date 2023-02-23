BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2022 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend (+12%) and provided guidance.

Q4 2022 Financial Results

Sales $41.0mm, +4% (+8% organic) vs. Q4 2021

Op. income $7.0mm, -16%

Op. margin 17%

Net income $5.6mm, -9%

Earnings per diluted share $0.25, -9%

Cash and investments +$3.0mm to $82.7mm

Bovine patches (+11%), carotid shunts (+24%) and bovine grafts (+11%) drove sales growth in Q4 2022. Organic sales increased 22% in APAC, 9% in EMEA and 6% in the Americas. APAC and EMEA each reported record sales.

The gross margin decreased to 63.6% in Q4 2022 (vs. 65.7% in Q4 2021), with the strong dollar accounting for 150 basis points of this decline. 219 direct labor employees were on staff at year-end, up 54%.

Operating income declined 16% to $7.0mm in Q4 2022. Operating expenses grew 8%, driven by a 27% increase in sales representatives to 131.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “In Q4 we grew sales 8% organically and our guidance for Q1 is 11% on a reported basis and 13% organically. Our two key 2022 initiatives – the Burlington factory expansion and the rep surge – should drive improved top- and bottom-line results in 2023.”

Business Outlook

Q1 2023 Guidance 2023 Full Year Guidance Sales $42.6mm – $45.0mm

(Mid: $43.8mm, +11%, +13% Org.) $174.3mm – $178.3mm

(Mid: $176.3mm, +9%, +9% Org.) Gross Margin 64.8% 65.4% Op. Income $6.0mm – $7.5mm

(Mid: $6.7mm, -15%) $30.6mm – $33.3mm

(Mid: $31.9mm, +19%, +7% Ex. Special) EPS $0.22 – $0.27

(Mid: $0.25, -10%) $1.11 – $1.20

(Mid: $1.16, +24%, +8% Ex. Special)

Quarterly Dividend

On February 21, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 23, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company’s website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at http://www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company’s short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, and have provided guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as “organic.” The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance for operating income and EPS excluding special charge provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability excluding the impact of the closure of the Company’s St. Etienne, France factory, a non-recurring event.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre

781-425-1691

jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,134 $ 13,855 Short-term marketable securities 63,557 56,104 Accounts receivable, net 22,040 19,631 Inventory and other deferred costs 50,271 46,104 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,731 4,189 Total current assets 161,733 139,883 Property and equipment, net 17,901 17,059 Right-of-use leased assets 15,634 15,071 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 46,527 52,710 Deferred tax assets 1,745 1,566 Other assets 991 568 Total assets $ 310,476 $ 292,802 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,903 $ 2,340 Accrued expenses 19,967 16,332 Acquisition-related obligations 573 1,271 Lease liabilities – short-term 1,886 1,870 Total current liabilities 25,329 21,813 Lease liabilities – long-term 14,710 14,067 Deferred tax liabilities 69 70 Other long-term liabilities 2,167 2,701 Total liabilities 42,275 38,651 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 237 235 Additional paid-in capital 189,268 181,630 Retained earnings 97,773 88,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,031 ) (3,435 ) Treasury stock (13,046 ) (12,404 ) Total stockholders’ equity 268,201 254,151 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 310,476 $ 292,802

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net sales $ 40,954 $ 39,503 $ 161,651 $ 154,424 Cost of sales 14,900 13,547 56,755 53,042 Gross profit 26,054 25,956 104,896 101,382 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,600 7,445 32,921 27,655 General and administrative 6,933 6,753 28,745 25,501 Research and development 3,554 3,457 13,294 11,801 Restructuring – – 3,107 – Total operating expenses 19,087 17,655 78,067 64,957 Income from operations 6,967 8,301 26,829 36,425 Other income (expense), net Interest income 447 141 986 197 Interest expense – (526 ) – (2,219 ) Other income (loss), net 384 (11 ) (325 ) (116 ) Income before income taxes 7,798 7,905 27,490 34,287 Provision for income taxes 2,171 1,730 6,854 7,380 Net income $ 5,627 $ 6,175 $ 20,636 $ 26,907 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.94 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.93 $ 1.25 Weighted – average shares outstanding: Basic 22,023 21,860 21,975 21,157 Diluted 22,238 22,138 22,171 21,475 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.110 $ 0.500 $ 0.440

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 27,415 67 % $ 25,948 65 % $ 109,439 68 % $ 102,265 66 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 10,689 26 % 10,932 28 % 41,854 26 % 42,132 27 % Asia Pacific 2,850 7 % 2,623 7 % 10,358 6 % 10,027 7 % Total Net Sales $ 40,954 100 % $ 39,503 100 % $ 161,651 100 % $ 154,424 100 %

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 40,954 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 1,737 Adjusted net sales $ 42,691 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 39,503 Adjusted net sales $ 39,503 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022 $ 3,188 8 % APAC sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP: For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 2,850 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 350 APAC adjusted net sales $ 3,200 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 2,623 Adjusted net sales $ 2,623 APAC adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022 $ 577 22 % EMEA sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP: For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 10,689 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 1,215 EMEA adjusted net sales $ 11,904 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 10,932 Adjusted net sales $ 10,932 EMEA adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022 $ 972 9 % Americas sales growth reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP: For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 27,415 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 172 Americas adjusted net sales $ 27,587 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Net sales as reported $ 25,948 Adjusted net sales $ 25,948 Americas adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2022 $ 1,639 6 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending March 31, 2023 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 43,849 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 1,049 Adjusted projected net sales $ 44,898 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 39,561 Adjusted net sales $ 39,561 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2023 $ 5,337 13 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2023 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 176,349 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 320 Adjusted projected net sales $ 176,669 For the year ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 161,651 Adjusted net sales $ 161,651 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2023 $ 15,018 9 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income For the year ending December 31, 2023 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 31,950 Adjusted operating income $ 31,950 For the year ended December 31, 2022 Operating income as reported $ 26,829 Impact of special charge 3,107 Adjusted operating income $ 29,936 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2023 $ 2,014 7 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS For the year ending December 31, 2023 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 1.16 Adjusted EPS $ 1.16 For the year ended December 31, 2022 EPS as reported $ 0.93 Impact of special charge 0.14 Adjusted EPS $ 1.07 Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2023 $ 0.09 8 %