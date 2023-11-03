BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in November.
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
London, UK
JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:00 AM GMT
Stifel’s 2023 Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Lotte NY Palace Hotel, New York City
David Roberts, President, will present at 1:50 PM ET
Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Lotte NY Palace Hotel, New York City
David Roberts, President, will present at 2:10 PM ET
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company’s diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.
CONTACT: Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com
- LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November - November 3, 2023
- Parker Scheduled to Present at Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 7 at 11:25 a.m. Central Time (12:25 p.m. Eastern Time) - November 3, 2023
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update - November 3, 2023