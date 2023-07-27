New service moves complex environments of over 150TB to the Cloud seamlessly with near-zero downtime

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lemongrass, a software-enabled services provider synonymous with SAP on Cloud, announces the latest release Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) Migrate, an offering designed to help companies move SAP environments of any size to the hyperscale Cloud more securely and with near-zero downtime.

LCP is a governance, management and automation orchestration solution that optimizes the operations of SAP and its related workloads on hyperscale Clouds. Currently patent pending, LCP Migrate is the result of years of Lemongrass innovations to enhance and optimize SAP standard migration process to perform both homogeneous and heterogeneous migrations of very large databases to the Cloud with a guaranteed nearly zero technical downtime window. There are now over 750,000 users on SAP systems across leading global Cloud platforms managed by LCP.

A combination of software and services, LCP Migrate enables companies to seamlessly migrate double-digit or triple-digit terabyte SAP databases to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure with guaranteed limited downtime. Lemongrass works alongside their customers to govern costs, mitigate errors, review trends and report on the progress of their Cloud migrations.

“LCP Migrate is an evolution of Lemongrass Cloud Platform which allows clients to relocate their digital estate to their chosen hyperscale Cloud provider with near-zero downtime. Included in this latest update is a browser-based interface for Migrate Workbench with Ansible automation workflow, allowing customers to create, manage, and analyze their migration process from start to finish. Our clients are excited about LCP Migrate because it dramatically reduces the business downtime required to move a large volume of SAP data to the Cloud and minimize any disruption or issues,” said Kausik Chaudhuri, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) at Lemongrass.

LCP Migrate has a wide variety of uses relevant to SAP customers. For example, a company could use LCP Migrate to move data from a legacy operating system, such as HP/UX or AIX, to a modern operating system running in the Cloud, or from an Oracle database to SAP HANA, with little downtime. Users could also change the application version while migrating to different operating systems and/or databases. In this capacity, users could, for example, migrate from SAP ECC 5 EHP 7 to EHP 8 or from ECC to SAP S/4HANA via LCP Migrate.

LCP Migrate is part of Lemongrass’s premium service offerings, which also includes Lemongrass’s patent pending MDO™ (Minimum Downtime Operations) service, reducing the downtime associated with operating SAP systems in the Cloud. By implementing MDO in SAP environments, users can reduce their planned downtime and associated costs while improving the security posture, performance and agility of mission-critical workloads.

“SAP downtime often results in significant cost due to lost production, increased labor and potentially even missed sales orders,” said Mike Rosenbloom, Chief Executive Officer for Lemongrass. “With LCP Migrate, we’ve seen technical downtimes in migrations reduced by up to 98% and delivered with a guaranteed downtime window. Users that have 150TB of data that could potentially take them weeks to migrate to a Cloud platform can reduce that time to just hours, and with fewer costs.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass designs strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with AWS, SAP, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders.

