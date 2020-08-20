Lemongrass Appoints CTO to Lead Cloud Platform Development

Vince Lubsey has 30+ years’ experience in cloud technology, product management and enterprise architecture. He will lead development of Lemongrass’s cloud platform to help customers transform their businesses with SAP enterprise applications running on AWS.

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lemongrass, a leading provider of software, professional and managed services, announces the appointment of Vince Lubsey to Chief Technology Officer. Lubsey will lead a global team in the design, development, implementation and support of the Lemongrass Cloud Platform (formerly known as MiCloud), which companies are using to migrate and manage their SAP applications running on AWS.

Lubsey has 30+ years’ experience in IT and deep expertise in enterprise software and architecture. Prior to Lemongrass, Lubsey was a co-founder and the Executive Vice President of Product Management and Solution Architecture at Virtustream. Before that, he was Senior Manager in the Enterprise Architecture and SAP consulting practices at Adjoined Consulting, continuing in this capacity after Adjoined’s acquisition by Capgemini. Earlier in his career, Lubsey was with SAP in Walldorf, Germany, working on the development of the first version of the SAP Beverage industry solution, and he was a Global Supply Chain Architect at The Coca-Cola Company. Lubsey has an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

“Vince’s focus at Lemongrass will be on operationalizing and scaling Lemongrass’s market-leading technology and processes, driving enterprise value by growing topline revenue and improving margins, and helping our customers use automation and intelligence to unlock innovation while running their SAP applications on AWS,” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO at Lemongrass. “Vince is an expert in cloud technology, product management and enterprise architecture. Our customers will benefit significantly from his experience and leadership.”

Lemongrass works with leading enterprises across multiple verticals in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. The company is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and was the second company globally to achieve the SAP on AWS capability. Lemongrass recently was awarded the coveted AWS Migration Competency award, in addition to the AWS Managed Services Competency award, in recognition of the thousands of SAP systems the company has migrated with a 100% success rate.

“I am very excited to join Lemongrass, which has been helping companies run and optimize SAP on AWS for years,” said Lubsey. “Our platform codifies the knowledge of Lemongrass experts in machine learning models to proactively remediate anomalous situations before business operations are impacted. The data driven approach to SAP DevOps is a departure from the more artisan approach to SAP systems management most companies follow today, reducing the time to onboard and or maintain an SAP estate, while addressing issues of stability, cost, security and agility.”

Lemongrass is a software enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on AWS, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Operate services, accelerating growth and profitability with robust, reusable migration pattern assets. Lemongrass specializes in the implementation, migration, operation, innovation, and automation of SAP on AWS. The company is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS accredited Managed Service Provider, and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency status.

