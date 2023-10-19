RISE with SAP Provides an Agile and Efficient Approach to Digital Transformation

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lemongrass today announced its qualification of Service Authorization for S/4 HANA Cloud Private Edition in support of the RISE with SAP solutions. RISE with SAP brings together what businesses need to pursue their digital transformation objectives and accelerate their move to the cloud while benefiting from the ability to begin their journey from their own unique starting point.

Lemongrass, globally recognized and awarded for its expertise in SAP on Cloud, offers advanced software-driven services, emphasizing automation to cater to the needs of Enterprise clients. Together with SAP, Lemongrass is committed to serving enterprises in their transformation journeys by providing the essential software and services for enhanced speed, flexibility, and integration.

“We are pleased to announce that Lemongrass has officially achieved SAP RISE certification,” said Michael Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. “Supporting RISE with SAP empowers businesses with integrated, intelligent capabilities to accelerate digital transformation, optimize processes, and drive sustainable growth. Not only is this a significant milestone as this certification stands at the forefront of SAP’s recent innovations, but our team’s commitment and proficiency in SAP have allowed us to achieve this certification in record time.”

“This authorization further cements Lemongrass’s position as a global leader, and now including S/4 HANA Cloud Private Edition certification,” said Joe Coyle, Chief Strategy Officer with Lemongrass. “It affords us the unique advantage of leveraging specialized SAP RISE support, ensuring that we continue to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders. We’re excited to utilize this SAP RISE certification in our journey ahead.”

With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass designs strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Customers of Lemongrass span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, APAC and EMEA and partner with SAP, AWS, Google, Microsoft and other global technology leaders.

Lemongrass is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with AWS, SAP, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com