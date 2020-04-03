Breaking News
Lendio Launches Paycheck Protection Program Loan Application for Small Businesses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Hundreds of financial institutions across the U.S. are using Lendio’s streamlined digital application to facilitate COVID-19 relief funds for their small business clients

Lehi, Utah, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lendio, the nation’s leading small business loan marketplace, today announced the launch of an online application for small business owners to access the $349 billion in government funds set aside for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Small business owners can apply directly through Lendio and will be connected with one of the approved capital providers in Lendio’s extensive network of banks, credit unions and fintech lenders. Lendio is also powering the online PPP loan application process for hundreds of financial institutions across the country in order to provide streamlined access to relief funds for these institutions’ small business clients.

“We know that at this point, time is of the essence. Small business owners are in desperate need of relief, and we want to provide this to them in the most efficient way possible,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “Our team has been working day and night over the last week to ensure that the online application process is quick and simple, and to ensure that we can support the high level of demand we expect to see. We also are helping financial institutions across the country with the application process so they can get up and running to facilitate capital as quickly as possible.”

The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the $2 trillion CARES Act signed on March 27, 2020, aimed at getting small business owners back on their feet and millions of Americans back to work.

Virtually any small business in America will be able to qualify and benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program if they meet the basic qualifications: have fewer than 500 employees and have been in business before February 15th, 2020. The loans provide up to $10 million for business owners to use on payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. The loans can be forgiven if used on those expenses and businesses keep all employees on payroll for eight weeks.

Lendio is not a direct lender but will facilitate PPP loans through its trusted network of approved lenders which include traditional banks, credit unions and fintech lenders. Lendio’s loan matching service is free to business owners and provides them with a loan agent who can answer questions and help guide them through the PPP loan process. Agents will also help business owners assess their future capital needs and provide guidance about long-term financing solutions.

“This is truly an unprecedented time for small businesses around the country,” continued Blake. “Over the next 90 days, we anticipate some 30 million small business owners looking for relief capital. Our hope is that the combination of Lendio’s high-tech application process and an unparalleled network of lenders will make the PPP loan process as quick as possible for as many business owners as possible.”

About Lendio

Lendio is a free online marketplace that leverages machine learning to help business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 75 lenders offering multiple loan products and over 100,000 small business loans funded, Lendio’s marketplace is the largest in the country and the center of small business lending. Based in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah, Lendio was recently recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces and has been certified for four years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.’s Best Workplaces. For every new loan facilitated on Lendio’s marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com. Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendiofranchise.com.

CONTACT: Melanie King
Lendio
801-748-4782
[email protected]
